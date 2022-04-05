Melaka CM: 5,087 civil servants in the state to get Aidilfitri financial aid

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali at the Ramadan 1443 Hijrah Contribution Presentation Ceremony for Lendu constituency in Alor Gajah, April 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, April 5 — A total of 5,087 Melaka civil servants will receive financial aid in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri in May.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the financial assistance was decided in Melaka Budget 2022 which was tabled in December last year.

“Previously, I had announced special financial aid of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 and it would be made in two payments, in January and April with the April payment being assistance for Hari Raya Aidilfitri which will be paid with the salary in May,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the Ramadan 1443 Hijrah Contribution Presentation Ceremony for the Lendu constituency here today.

A total of 320 residents among the asnaf, poor and senior citizens in the state constituency received cash donations and food items as well as Raya cookies.

In a separate development, Sulaiman said imams from outside Melaka who were invited to lead Terawih prayers at mosques or surau in the state for a long period needed to get approval from the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM).

He said it was to ensure that the background and beliefs of the invited imam were in line with the Islamic teachings practised in the state.

“It is a must for invited imams from outside Melaka to get approval from MAIM to curb all negative aspects that may occur.

“This condition applies to the imam who is invited to lead the Terawih prayers for a long period, say 29 or 30 days but if the invited imam is a guest for one night only and returns the following day, it is not a problem,” he said.

He said imams from outside the district did not need to get approval from MAIM. — Bernama