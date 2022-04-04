Huge crowds throng Ramadan Bazaar in Sibu despite downpour

Visitors seen at the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 following an earlier downpour. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, April 4 — Big crowds thronged the 65-stalls Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here amidst heavy rain yesterday evening.

“My business is unaffected and has been good, despite the heavy rain,” a drinks stall operator, Abdul Azim Suhaili said, adding that the downpour was a blessing in disguise, especially on the first day of Ramadan.

Abdul Azzim, who has had five years of experience operating a stall at Ramadan bazaars, hoped visitors would continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sibu Stall Traders Committee treasurer Hanisah Hussin, who sells a wide variety of cakes at the bazaar, echoed Abdul Azzim’s view.

She observed that crowds were still thronging the bazaar despite the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, a visitor to the bazaar, Malma Janali said she brought along her family as they wanted to walk around and buy some food for breaking of fast.

Malma, who hailed from Keningau, Sabah but works in Sibu, added that the rain did not deter them from visiting the bazaar.

SMC has approved three sites for Ramadan bazaars here — Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 in the town centre, Permai Lake Garden, and Farley Supermarket in Salim.

The Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 operates from noon till 8pm daily throughout the fasting month.

Hussin recently said out of the 65, 40 lots had been reserved for food and drinks, while the other 25 are for barbecued food items.

According to SMC Social and Community Development Standing Committee chairperson Councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader, the Farley Ramadan Bazaar would occupy 12 parking bays in front of Farley Supermarket, while the one at Permai Lake Garden would have 20 stalls. — Borneo Post Online