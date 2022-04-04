Azan error: Fast must be replaced, says Sabah mufti

A family eating a meal at home during movement control order (MCO) in Petaling Jaya on January 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, April 4 — Muslims who broke their fast after hearing the Maghrib azan (call to prayer) which was broadcast four minutes ahead of the actual time on the radio, will have to replace their fast after the month of Ramadan.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar commended Radio Tawau’s effort to air the azan, however, he said they must be more careful to avoid the mistake of airing the call to prayer too early.

“Muslims must always be alert and cautious concerning the time for the breaking of the fast.

“In this regard, it is suggested that they refer to the calendar for breaking-the-fast issued by the authorities to ensure the incident is not repeated in future,” he said in a statement today, adding that the time for breaking of fast is based on syarak (Islamic teachings) and not on the call of prayer broadcast on radio.

Yesterday’s incident went viral on social media and netizens claimed some residents had mistakenly broken their fast based on the azan.

The Radio Tawau presenter, Mohd Safwan Junit, through his Facebook page had apologised and admitted his error.

He also explained that there was a technical error with the azan being aired twice, namely, at 6.16pm and 6.20pm. — Bernama