Undi18 Bill relating to royalty: Dewan Negara passes Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022

The bill, tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was unanimously passed by 50 senators while six senators were absent. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Senate today passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 which, among others, seeks to provide for the non-application of Article 119 to the Rulers in relation to voter registration.

The bill, tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was unanimously passed by 50 senators while six senators were absent.

Earlier, during the winding-up debate on the Bill, Wan Junaidi said Article 119A was inserted to exempt the application of Article 119 to Rulers and their consorts, Yang di-Pertua Negeri and spouses, heir apparent, heir presumptive, and other heirs of a Ruler and their consorts, and any other persons.

“This amendment is necessary to ensure that the Rulers and others remain neutral and not favouring any political party,” he said.

On the meaning of the exemption to “any person”, he said it was provided in the new Article 119A which was intended to refer to the Royal family only, as deemed necessary by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

On the active participation in politics of individuals who have been exempted from voting, he said the order to be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers was only on the exemption of automatic voter registration and it did not prevent their involvement in any political activities.

The Constitution Act (Amendment) 2019 stipulates, among others, requires a citizen who reaches the age of 18 and is eligible to vote to be automatically registered as a voter by the Election Commission.

The minimum age for voting for Malaysians was lowered to 18 after the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Dewan Rakyat on July 16, 2019, and Dewan Negara on July 25 of the same year. — Bernama