Lahad Datu intrusion: Commemoration of national heroes should continue to be held, says Fifth Infantry Brigade commander

Fifth Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Saiful Bahari Zainol after witnessing a parade in Kota Kinabalu, March 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 31 — The ceremony to commemorate the national heroes who perished in the intrusion of Kampung Tanduo, Lahad Datu incident in 2013, must continue to be held to ensure the community is always aware of the importance of maintaining national sovereignty and security, said the Fifth Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Saiful Bahari Zainol.

In this regard, he said every year the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) would hold a parade to commemorate the fallen soldier during the invasion.

“Today, we held a parade in conjunction with the commemoration of our heroes who were killed in the battle with Sulu terrorists in Kampung Tanduo, Lahad Datu, in 2013.

“We want to always remind the community out there that there was a battle in Lahad Datu that claimed the life of a soldier and this army hero will not be forgotten, will continue to be remembered and revered,” he told reporters after witnessing a parade attended by seven officers and 67 members of other ranks here today.

The Lahad Datu invasion left a black mark in Malaysia’s history when many policemen, including the fallen soldier, defended the country’s sovereignty from an invasion by Sulu terrorists in 2013.

The fallen soldier was identified as Private Ahmad Hurairah Ismail who died after suffering severe injuries to his cheek after being shot by Sulu terrorists.

Apart from that, a total of eight policemen were also killed during the intrusion.

Commenting further, Saiful Bahari hoped the community should mark the incident as a constant alert to always be vigilant and not take national security lightly.

He said since the intrusion, MAF had strengthened its presence by increasing the number of soldiers and assets in Sabah.

“At all times, we are always ready to guarantee the peace and sovereignty of the country,” he said. — Bernama