Nik Nazmi: Guan Eng should stop making comments on PKR’s internal affairs

PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today said that DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng should abstain from making comments on PKR's incoming party elections.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today said that DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng should abstain from making comments on PKR’s incoming party elections.

In a series of tweets, he said that Lim should understand that each party has its own mechanism.

“I note the comments that the DAP Secretary-General @guanenglim has recently made on KEADILAN. As a senior Malaysian politician, it is likely that the media would have asked his views on a number of topics, including KEADILAN.

“However, as a senior Malaysian politician also, Sdr Guan Eng ought to know that our party has its own processes, including for our leadership elections. As such, he should refrain from commenting on our internal affairs.

“I, nor any of my KEADILAN colleagues, would never and have never presumed to tell the DAP’s young leaders what they should or should not do in their party elections.

“It is only fair that Sdr Guan Eng reciprocate in this,” he said.

Yesterday, Lim suggested Rafizi Ramli should contest for the top post against PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the incoming party elections instead of aiming for the number two spot.

The Bagan MP said this when asked to respond to Rafizi’s scathing remarks about Pakatan Harapan, which he claimed was contemplating a pact with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the next general election.

However, Lim told MalaysiaKini in an exclusive interview that Rafizi’s remark was directed at Anwar.

Rafizi announced his return to active politics on March 15, and that he would be vying for the position of deputy president of PKR.

He also said that his supporters have urged him to return to the political fold, and has pledged to help PKR and PH bring back supporters.

PKR will be holding an internal election in April to decide the party’s leadership from 2022 to 2025. Its national congress is slated to take place from June 10 to 12.

Nominations for the party polls will be open from March 11 to 19 and PKR will hold online voting for the first time.