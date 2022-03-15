No pig DNA found in squid rings, says Fisheries Department

The Fisheries Department is handing over the samples for further testing. — Picture via social media/WhatsApp

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Fisheries Department (DOF) has confirmed that no porcine (pig DNA) was detected in frozen squid ring samples as viraled on social media.

Deputy Director-General of Fisheries (Management) Mohd Sufian Sulaiman said the department through the laboratory of the Kuala Lumpur Fisheries Biosecurity Centre had carried out a porcine analysis on the squid ring samples.

“The DOF can stress that some samples of frozen squid rings that are in high demand from local consumers are safe to be consumed and do not contain pig DNA,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the test results would be sent to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) for further action.

Mohd Sufian said the biosecurity centre was the body responsible for ensuring the safety and quality of seafood for consumption by Malaysian consumers.

He said apart from having the expertise to detect pig DNA, the biosecurity centre was also responsible for ensuring that seafood in the market and imported into the country was free of disease and prohibited contents besides ensuring breeders comply with international regulations.

“For seafood products that want to be exported, these farmers need to obtain a fish safety certificate and a certificate free of prohibited substances before they can export the product,” he said adding that the laboratory has been accredited with the MS ISO 17025.

Mohd Sufian also advised the public not to spread fake information as it could cause alarm and doubts among consumers.

Allegations that squid rings sold in the market were made from pig intestines and mixed with squid flavour had gone viral on social media recently. — Bernama