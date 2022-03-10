Masidi: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah submitted registration application to RoS two weeks ago

According to Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief Datuk Masidi Manjun, the ruling coalition in Sabah submitted its application two weeks ago. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is waiting on the approval of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to make its alliance official.

The ruling coalition in Sabah submitted its application two weeks ago, according to Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief Datuk Masidi Manjun.

“The RoS is asking for more details and information as well as documents,” Masidi told reporters here today.

He said that the coalition hopes the application will be approved soon.

GRS consists of some 10 parties from Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

A formalised agreement would be significant as it would mean stronger ties among the parties within the state, which are rivals on the national level.

As for former Warisan vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony’s wish to see his new party Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) join GRS, Masidi merely said everyone can form a new party without elaborating further.

It was reported that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is expected to launch Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat on Sunday, indicating that the multiracial party might be joining the ruling coalition.

Previously, Anthony had said he wanted Parti KDM to join GRS but other component parties like PBS had objected.