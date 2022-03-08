After another flood in KL, Seputeh MP questions minister on 2013 statement claiming Malaysia had best flood management system

The Masjid Jamek mosque is flooded after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok today questioned Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim if he still stands by his 2013 statement that Malaysia had the best flood management system.

This comes a day after flash floods hit the city centre which crippled traffic and caused massive property loss.

During her debate on the royal address in Parliament, Kok took out a copy of the article quoting the Federal Territories minister, when he was then a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

National news agency Bernama reported that the Federal Territories ministry will be meeting with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to find the best solution to resolve flash flooding in Kuala Lumpur.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias reportedly said that the ministry is taking the matter seriously as flash floods occurred in several areas after only two hours of continuous rain.

“I am not sure as to how many MPs here witnessed the terrible flash floods which happened yesterday, whereby many cars were spoiled and traffic in the city centre was paralysed, this includes my area.

“I am not sure where (was) the Arau MP, the Federal Territory minister. Was he in Kuala Lumpur or Johor, and if he did witness the terribleness which happened in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“The minister’s old statement dated November 25, 2013 in mStar.com about how the flood management in Malaysia is among the best compared to other nations including the United States also went viral on social media yesterday. At that time, the Arau MP was also the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department overseeing disasters.

“I would like to ask if the Arau MP still believes the statement which he made at that time? So now that the Arau MP has become the Federal Territories minister, I want to ask what are his feelings and his plans,” Kok said.

In December last year, Klang Valley experienced one of its worst flash floods in recent history, severely affecting areas such as Shah Alam, Klang and Kuala Lumpur — displacing thousands, killing 25 people and causing losses worth RM3.1 billion in Selangor.