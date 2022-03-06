Four Johor community colleges to have permanent campuses, says PM Ismail Sabri

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launching the Kolej [email protected] at the Muafakat Complex Simpang Pinggan, Benut March 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PONTIAN, March 6 — Four community colleges in Johor will have permanent campuses as approved in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the community colleges involved are Kolej Komuniti Bandar Tenggara, Kolej Komuniti Pagoh, Kolej Komuniti Parit Sulong and Kolej Komuniti Simpang Renggam.

“All these projects involve a cost or allocation ceiling of about RM61.2 million,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Kolej [email protected] at the Muafakat ComplexSimpang Pinggan, Benut, near here today.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Ismail Sabri said in the 12MP, the government had identified Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as one of the drivers of change, especially to meet the industry’s demand for labour. — Bernama