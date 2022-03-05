Cops: RM789,220 lost to Macau scam in Miri so far this year

According to Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari says nine investigation papers involving Macau scam with losses of RM789,220 have been recorded here this year here. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, March 5 ― Nine investigation papers involving Macau scam with losses of RM789,220 have been recorded here this year here.

According to Miri police chief, ACP Hakemal Hawari, five cases had been charged in the court here.

“The Commercial Crime Investigation Division of Miri Police Headquarters confirms that police reports involving online scam using telephone calls (Macau scam) have been increasing since early this year.

“For such cases, the police will investigate and file charges under Sections 420 and 424 of the Penal Code, or Section 37(1) of the Sarawak Minor Offence Ordinance 1958 on the account mules, once they are found guilty,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hakemal said people became victims of Macau scam when they received telephone calls from unknown persons pretending to be calling from banks, telco companies, Bank Negara Malaysia, Inland Revenue Board, police, court or even people pretending to be their friend.

“Among words used by the suspects are ‘You are involved in a crime and if you do not cooperate you will be immediately arrested’, or ‘give us all your account information and financial details for investigation’.

“They will ask the victim to transfer money into the account of another party for clearing the victim’s name in a criminal case and warn them not to tell anyone about the call they received,” he said.

Members of the public here were asked not to panic or be fooled with telephone calls received from unknown persons.

“Immediately hang up if the caller sounds suspicious and get confirmation from the relevant parties first to avoid being scammed.

“Don’t ever give your financial details or your ATM number,” Hakemal said.

Meanwhile, members of the public are also advised to check the website or contact CCID at 03-26101559 and 03-26101599 or text them at their info line 013-2111222 (WhatsApp or SMS) for advice. ― Borneo Post