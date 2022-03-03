Sporadic Covid-19 cases on the rise in Sabah, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the cumulative number of new Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah increased to 346,665 cases today, with seven deaths reported, namely two cases each in Kota Belud and Tenom, and one case each in Kota Kinabalu, Kinabatangan and Sipitang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, March 3 ― Sporadic cases of Covid-19 infections in Sabah continue to increase, with 71.18 per cent of 2,717 new positive cases recorded today from the category, says state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s spokesman on Covid-19-related developments, said the percentage of symptomatic cases from sporadic infection was the highest ever recorded in the state so far.

“A total of 23 out of 27 districts in Sabah also showed a similar trend, with sporadic cases being the most cases in those districts.

“It is for this reason that we continue to urge the people of Sabah to adhere to all standard operating procedures at all times as a safeguard measure from the threat of the Covid-19 virus,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi said the cumulative number of new Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah increased to 346,665 cases today, with seven deaths reported, namely two cases each in Kota Belud and Tenom, and one case each in Kota Kinabalu, Kinabatangan and Sipitang.

He said 3,985 Covid-19 patients in Sabah were reported to have recovered and discharged from hospitals and Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres, bringing the cumulative number of patients cured to 301,911, while 1,543 patients were currently receiving treatment. ― Bernama