Harsher penalties await offenders when National Forestry Act is amended

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― Those convicted of committing an offence in permanent forest reserves will face heavier penalties when the National Forestry Act (Amendment) 2022 is passed.

The amendment to the Bill was tabled for first reading by the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Ali Biju in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The amendments were among others, to ensure similarity of laws for states in Malaysia in relation to laws on administration, management and conservation of forests and forestry development.

Among the offences that merit heavier punishments is illegal possession of forest produce, rubbish burning and dumping.

According to the blue bill circulated in Parliament, for offences under section 84 (1) the penalty for illegal possession of forest produce is increased to a maximum of RM200,000 while imprisonment is increased from a maximum of five years to 10 years, if convicted.

For offences under section 82, which is the prohibition to fire such as to kindle, keep or carry any fire, or leave any fire burning in any manner as to endanger the forest reserve, those found guilty may be fined not exceeding RM100,000 compared to RM50,000 previously, or imprisoned for a maximum of seven years compared to five years previously, or both.

The amendment also involves Section 83, which is the dumping of rubbish in permanent forest reserves, where offenders can be fined up to RM20,000, which is double the previous fine (RM10,000) or imprisoned for up to three years or both.

The second reading will take place during this sitting. ― Bernama