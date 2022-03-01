Johor PKR man urges Pakatan to refrain from naming its MB hopeful, focus on voters’ needs instead

Enforcement personnel from the Health Ministry monitor the standard operating procedures during Pakatan Harapan’s Ceramah Mega, main operations room for DUN N49 Kota Iskandar, Skudai, March 1, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 1 — A Johor PKR lawmaker today cautioned Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders from being obsessed in naming the state’s mentri besar candidate for the upcoming polls.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim urged the coalition to instead focus on the people’s needs, adding that Johoreans are in urgent need to overcome the high cost of living.

He said Johoreans are not interested to know who the Johor mentri besar candidate is, as well as which party he belongs to.

“The price of daily necessities, especially the price of essential food items, has reached an unbearable level for the common man.

“This is the real issue at hand and not who will be nominated as the mentri besar,” said Hassan in a statement issued here

The 71-year-old lawyer-cum-social activist is known to champion the people’s cause, especially the downtrodden and oppressed.

Hassan said if PH wants to win the Johor state election, they should avoid naming their mentri besar candidate.

He said the moderate approach taken by PH in the running-up to the state election is seen as positive.

“Rushing to nominate an MB candidate as in the previous Melaka state election will only cause Johoreans to despise the political parties.

“The start of naming an MB candidate is an example of greed for power,” he said.