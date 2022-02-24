Abbott recalls two powder formulas in Malaysia

An Abbott company logo is pictured at the reception of its office in Mumbai September 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Two powder formulas from Abbott have been recalled voluntarily in Malaysia namely Alimentum and Human Milk Fortifier which are both manufactured at Sturgis, Michigan, USA.

In a statement today, Abbott said that the reason for the recall is to test for the presence of either Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport but yet no distributed product has tested positive so far.

“Hospitals and pharmacies have been notified to stop sales of the two products and Abbott advised parents to talk to their healthcare professional on alternative feeding options. No other products are affected and consumers can continue to use these products with confidence,” the statement said.

Members of the public can call Abbott Nutrition Careline at 1800-88-6233 or email to [email protected] on the product recall. — Bernama