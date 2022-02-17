Muhyiddin: Johor Perikatan candidates to take anti-corruption oath

Muhyiddin said that Johor was no longer an Umno stronghold after the party was ousted during the last general election. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly said that each candidate from the coalition will swear against corruption ahead of Johor state election, similarly to the previous state election in Melaka.

In a report by The Star, The Pagoh MP said that this was in line with PN’s offer of a clean government should it win the state polls.

He added that Johor was no longer an Umno stronghold after the party was ousted during the last general election.

“Johor is known as Umno’s fortress but I would like to remind them that they lost the state in GE14,” said the Bersatu president in his speech during the launch of the Mersing PN election machinery at Felda Tenggaroh yesterday.

He said that he will not be defending his seat as he is focused at the federal level, but promised to assist the PN mentri besar candidate.

Nomination day for the Johor state polls falls on February 26, while polling day is on March 12.