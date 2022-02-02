Express train engine catches fire in Pasir Mas

KOTA BARU, Feb 2 ― The engine of an express train heading from Tumpat to Johor Baru caught fire in Kampung Anok Machang, Sungai Keladi near Pasir Mas last night.

Pasir Mas Fire and Rescue station assistant superintendent Shapawi Setapa, however, said all 180 passengers on board the train did not suffer any injuries in the incident which occurred at 9.44pm.

He said firemen from Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah stations were dispatched to the scene and they managed to put out the fire at 1.44am today.

“The firemen were assisted by Volunteer Fire Brigades from Rong Chenok and personnel from the Tok Uban police station,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Shapawi said that the train was then brought to the Pasir Mas railway station.

Meanwhile, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha when contacted said the journey of 180 passengers on board the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran No 27 was resumed at 2.46am today.

However, he said the passengers would experience a delay of about six hours from their original estimated time of arrival.

“The train is expected to arrive at the last station in Kempas Baru at 7pm. KTMB apologises to the passengers for the incident and the delay,” he said.

Commenting further, he said the incident occurred at KM 490.50 - 491.00 between Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah and did not involve loss of lives and injuries.

“The cause of the incident is being investigated by KTMB,” he said. ― Bernama