Man shot dead at car park of Penang luxury condominium

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 1 — A man died after he was shot multiple times at the parking lot of a luxury condominium in Jalan Baru, here, last night.

Penang district police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said they were alerted to the incident involving a 31-year-old local man at 9.30pm.

“The man was found lying face down and covered in blood on the third floor of the parking lot and we believe that the victim was shot by more than one person,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police also found 12 bullet shells at the scene and did not rule out revenge as the motive in the incident.

Mohd Suhaily said investigations found that the victim who was on the police wanted list and had several previous criminal records had been living at the condominium for the past five months.

The body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for autopsy and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama