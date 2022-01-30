MB: Rural Satellite Internet Service initiative to improve internet access in 200 locations in Kelantan

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the state government has identified 200 locations in the state that still do not have internet access. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PASIR PUTEH, Jan 30 — The Kelantan government has identified 200 locations in the state that still do not have internet access, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said at the moment, the state government was working to improve internet access in all the locations through cooperation between Kelantan Gate and BinaNet.

“Insya Allah, through this cooperation, we will be able to provide internet services via satellite to the people in the state, especially those in rural areas,” he told reporters after officiating the Rural Satellite Internet Service (PeSAT) initiative at Jeram Mengaji, Selising, here, today.

Elaborating, Ahmad said telecommunication transmitters would be installed in 50 schools under the supervision of Yayasan Islam Kelantan (YIK).

“This will also enable students at the schools to get better internet access to facilitate their learning process,” he said.

On the cost of using the Internet, Ahmad said it would be determined by the service provider.

He added that, focus would also be given to improving internet access in 18 Orang Asli villages in the state with the support of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). — Bernama