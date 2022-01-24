Sarawak SDMC allows family reunion dinner for CNY

A customer looks at lanterns in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration at Lebuh Carnavon in Penang, January 24, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Jan 24 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will allow family reunion dinners to be held on January 31 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated the following day (February 1).

In announcing this relaxation now that Sarawak is under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, the SDMC said that reunion dinners are only limited to family members at 50 per cent of the space capacity at home or based on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) stipulated for restaurants.

The SDMC added that house-to-house visits are also permitted on the first and second days (February 1 and February 2) only among family members, but open houses by individuals, associations and organisations are not allowed.

“Prayers at houses of worship are allowed in full compliance with the SOP set by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor). The Chap Goh Mei celebration (at the end of the Chinese New Year festival) is for close family members only,” the SDMC said in a statement.

Lion dance troupes, meanwhile, will be allowed to operate from February 1 to February 4 from 6am to 6pm and from 6am to 10pm on February 15 (Chap Goh Mei).

“The number of troupe members must not exceed 12 people. Performances are only allowed outside houses, houses of worship and premises and are subject to requests from organisers, hosts or owners of premises,” it said. — Bernama