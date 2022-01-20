PM Ismail Sabri: Authorities had a hard time convincing people to evacuate during flood emergency

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the special meeting of the fourth term of the 14th Parliament at the Parliament building today, January 20, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Rescue efforts were severely hampered during the December flood emergency that hit eight states in peninsular Malaysia as residents in the affected areas refused to leave their homes, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In explaining the disaster management issues that had plagued rescue efforts during the “once-in-a-century” rainfall, Ismail Sabri said the disaster agencies were prepared and had entered these flood-hit areas to begin evacuations.

He added, however, that residents were more worried about their possessions than wanting to be rescued.

“From December 18, 2021, the police, the army, Fire and Rescue Department and Malaysian Civil Defence Department mobilised their teams to transport victims, but they had difficulty as it was pitch black and many victims refused to leave their homes.

“The flood was more than the agencies in Selangor could handle. Despite the repeated warnings of heavy rain, the people in Sri Muda Shah Alam, who are used to flash floods, did not expect the water level to rise that high.

“Rescue agencies had difficulty convincing residents to evacuate quickly. The excuses given were they were worried about their possessions, looters as well as catching Covid-19 at the temporary relief centre (PPS).

“After that, when the water levels rose very fast, vehicles could not access the affected areas, resulting in safety assets and rescue boats sinking. In addition, the addresses given by victims were difficult to ascertain as the houses were underwater,” he said.

Ismail Sabri’s explanation did not sit well with some MPs.

Shah Alam MP Datuk Seri Khalid Samad interrupted the prime minister, accusing him of blame-shifting, which the latter refuted.

Similarly, Sepang MP Datuk Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said Ismail Sabri was confusing the public by only mentioning Selangor, and not other states that were more affected than Selangor, such as Pahang and the flood devastation caused by illegal logging.

“Why no mention of Pahang? The logs reached people’s doorsteps,” said Khalid.

Lumut MP Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli said Ismail Sabri was wasting time if he had intended to defend himself in Dewan Rakyat.

“What is happening here is the prime minister just defending himself and blaming everyone else but himself. If that is the case, better write a statement and publish it in a newspaper,” he said.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, however, did not allow any MPs to interject while Ismail Sabri was speaking.

Ismail Sabri in winding up his speech alluded to a need to improve Malaysia’s disaster management with a whole of society approach.

Today’s special parliamentary sitting is to discuss the recent devastating floods that displaced thousands and killed over 50 people.