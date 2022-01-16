Sabah minister: 36 Covid-19 cases linked to SMK Tambunan cluster

File picture of health workers conducting Covid-19 testing. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — Thirty-six Covid-19 cases has been linked up to a cluster at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tambunan till today, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said that the cluster involved the male dormitory of the school and the index case was an 18-year-old student who was confirmed positive on Jan 13 through a self-screening.

“Close contact screenings on his dormitory friends confirmed another 35 positive cases for a total of 36 cases so far. All positive contacts have been isolated and received treatment.

“Further investigations indicate that the spread and infections are limited to students at the same dormitory,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 213 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state today, bringing the state’s total to 244,217.

There were also 108 recoveries, bringing the total of recoveries to 236,443, with 761 patients still being treated.

“A total of 22 category four and five patients are unvaccinated,” he said. — Bernama