King, Queen visit family of escort rider killed in road crash

File photo of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited the family of His Majesty’s motorcycle escort rider, Sergeant Suhaimi Zakaria, who died in a road crash while on duty in the capital yesterday.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook, Their Majesties expressed their sadness with the passing of the policeman and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing the situation.

“Their Majesties pray that the soul of the deceased be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous,” it said.

Their Majesties also expressed their gratitude and deep appreciation for Suhaimi’s services and contributions throughout his service at Istana Negara.

Suhaimi, from Bandar Seri Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, started working at Istana Negara in 2019. — Bernama