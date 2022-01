A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases recorded a big jump today at 3,684 new infections, a third consecutive day that numbers have hovered above the 3,000-mark.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,798,917.

Today’s numbers show a rising trend of new cases, as the country recorded 3,198 cases yesterday, and 3,175 the day before.

