Floods: Melaka fully recovers, all relief centres closed

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin said before it was closed, the PPS was housing 13 victims from three flood-affected families in Kampung Lanchang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Jan 13 — The flood situation in Melaka has fully recovered after the last relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Mendapat in Jasin was closed at 7pm today.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin, said before it was closed, the PPS was housing 13 victims from three flood-affected families in Kampung Lanchang.

“All the victims were allowed to return home after floodwaters in the area receded,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Overall, a total of 23 PPS were opened since January 1 to relocate 2,744 evacuees from 696 families from Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin districts. — Bernama