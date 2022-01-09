Boy in Kunak makes peace with assaulters, but Sabah cops arrest them for rioting probe after video goes viral

Seven boys have been arrested for rioting in connection with an assault on another teenager in Kunak. — Screengrab of video via Twitter/AmanSha33679804

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Seven boys have been arrested for rioting in connection with an assault on another teenager in Kunak, Sabah after footage of the incident went viral.

Kunak police chief Superintendent Sabarudin Rahmat said the arrests follow a police report lodged by the assaulted victim yesterday.

The alleged assault was said to have taken place two weeks ago, on December 28, 2021 at the Kunak Tapak Tamu, which is located in the Tawai division on the Sabah east coast.

All the boys, including the complainant, are aged between 14 and 17.

“The motive of the assault was due to the complainant selling off bundle items purchased collectively with his other friends and the proceeds were not divided fairly.

“When his friends found out, the complainant himself asked to be punished by having his friends beat him,” Sabarudin said in a press statement.

The policeman said the complainant made the report after watching a video posted on the “Orang Kunak” Facebook group page depicting his assault.

According to Sabarudin, the complainant and his friends made peace after the assault.

He added that the complainant claimed he has no knowledge of how the video surfaced since it had taken place some time ago.

He added that the victim did not suffer any serious injuries from the assault but the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

The viral video showed a boy being beaten up by three others while two try to stop them.

The footage ends with the victim collapsing to the ground and lies prone.