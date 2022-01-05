Zarinah Anwar appointed UM’s first female chairman of the board

Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar’s letter of appointment was issued by the Ministry of Higher Education last December 10 in accordance with Section 17 (1) (a) of the University of Malaya Constitution (Chairman), a statement today said. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has appointed Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar as its board chairman for three years effective December 13, 2021.

The letter of appointment was issued by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) last December 10 in accordance with Section 17 (1) (a) of the University of Malaya Constitution (Chairman), a statement today said.

A UM law alumnus, she is also a prominent corporate figure and has held several important positions such as Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) independent non-executive director, chairman of Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd (MDV) and member of the board of directors of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

She was chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and deputy chairman of Shell Malaysia.

She is presently a member of the board of trustees of the Razak School of Government, Yayasan Hasanah and Jeffrey Cheah Foundation.

“At the international level she is an Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Fellow at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, UK and a member of the board of advisors of the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority, UAE,” the statement added.

She is pro-chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and sits on the council of academic advisors of Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and the National Women’s Advisory and Consultative Council (MPPW).

“We hope Tan Sri Zarinah’s appointment as UM board chairman will help the university make a global impact,” said UM vice chancellor, Prof Datuk Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor, of the first woman to be at the helm of Malaysia’s oldest varsity. — Bernama