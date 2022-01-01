Temerloh flood victims surprised by early cash aid payments

Ringgit notes are seen at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

TEMERLOH, Jan 1 — Senior citizen, Tijah Jantan, is used to having her house in Kampung Sementih here, inundated because it is built in a low-lying area and situated next to a swamp but the difference this time was the early cash aid which she received even before her house was completely cleaned.

Tijah, 60, said she could not believe it when she was told that her name was on the list of recipients to receive the RM1,000 compassionate aid (BWI) payment from the federal government and RM500 from the Pahang state government, because she was not placed at a relief centre (PPS) but chose to stay with a relative instead.

“It is easier this time. Previously, we had to wait for months before we receive the cash aid,” she told Bernama when met at the Malaysian Family Flood Relief Programme at Dewan MPT Datuk Bahaman in Lanchang here today.

According to Tijah the floodwaters rose quickly and she did not have time to move her things to a safer place. Nevertheless, she was grateful that besides the cash aid, she also received other necessities like beddings, blankets, basic foodstuff and electrical items from non-governmental organisations (NGO) and volunteers.

Tijah was among the 600 household heads in the Temerloh district who received the BWI from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Also present was Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Another recipient, housewife Norliza Baharin, 48, who also resides in Kampung Sementih said the money she received would be used to repair her damaged home like replacing doors and ceilings and re-wiring of the house.

“We returned home yesterday. The house is clean but it is not safe because the main door cannot be properly closed. We were not able to sleep because we were worried about the safety of our family members. I thought I needed to cough out my own money to install new doors but unexpectedly we were pleasantly surprised by the financial aid.

For K. Gunasundari, 36, the monetary assistance was greatly appreciated because this was the first time his house in Taman Setia Lanchang was inundated. He was at his wit’s end thinking of how to clean his house which was covered with mud when he returned home last Dec 23.

“We used to watch our neighbours at the end of the lane being evacuated because our home is located on higher ground. Spending four nights at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Lanchang PPS was truly an experience.

Meanwhile, A. Letchumi, 54, said she would use the funds received to buy electrical items because when her house was flooded she only managed to save important documents and other items to the upper floor because she did not expect to be a flood victim.

“I really need to decide what are the priorities. Besides the BWI, I am also hoping to receive the RM500 aid for the purchase of electrical items so that my savings can be used to buy other things,” she said. — Bernama