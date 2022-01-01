Post-floods: Dispose of domestic waste to avoid flood-borne diseases, says Fire Dept

Debris washed up after the floods in Hulu Langat, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — Those affected by floods are asked to manage and dispose of their domestic waste properly to avoid the risk of being infected or spreading diseases caused by rat urine.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the public have to dispose of their domestic waste more frequently so that it would not be carried away should floods occur again.

“The public need to prepare themselves to face the second wave of floods and when it happens, it will affect all the waste kept in houses and cause flood-borne diseases,” he told Bernama at his office recently.

Mohammad Hamdan also urged the public to prepare all important necessities before evacuating to relief centres.

“If you need to evacuate, remember to take your important documents and belongings, including jewellery and marriage certificates or make a one stop document centre that can be easily carried and leave your home in a safe and locked condition.

“For those who refuse to evacuate, they should prepare adequate necessities and food provisions,” he added.

Mohammad Hamdan advised the public to seek safe ground immediately if water levels rose.

He said the public could also contact MERS 999, nearby police stations or fire stations to report on the flood situation around them. — Bernama