Kedah govt to put more efforts in spurring state’s economic growth this year, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks at a press conference at the Kedah MB’s Office at Wisma Darul Aman, October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Jan 1 — More efforts will be put in place to spur Kedah’s development and economic growth this year, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said therefore, various plans have been drawn up, including high-impact development projects that can bring tremendous spillover effects and boost the state’s economy.

“Apart from developing the agricultural sector for food security, we will also implement several high-impact projects that will provide economic spillover effects to the state.

“I am confident that with the commitment of the state government as well as federal government agencies and the people’s support, Kedah can become an economic powerhouse,” he told a press conference after attending the Kayuhan Santai Keluarga Malaysia programme, here, today.

In another development, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government was always prepared to face any possibilities of floods following the weather warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department recently.

He said although rivers in the state are not equipped with a disaster warning system like in Japan, but relevant parties have been told to closely monitor the water level from time to time.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government had appointed a team of lawyers to handle the raw water charge claim issue against Penang for drawing water from Sungai Muda which originates from Kedah.

Kedah had demanded RM50 million in annual payment for raw water supplied to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP).

However, Penang was consistent with its stand to not pay a single sen to Kedah saying that the raw water was abstracted from Sungai Muda in its territory. — Bernama