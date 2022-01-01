Johor Sultan: Almost 18,000 disaster relief tents prepared for flood victims in state

Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar visits a flood relief centre in Johor. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — Almost 18,000 disaster relief tents have been distributed to flood-prone areas in the state, says the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

He said preparations for floods were made every year and updated accordingly by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chaired by Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

“Whether the floods occur or not, we are ready to face them every year. Not only tents, other early preparations have also been made so that action can be taken immediately if an area is hit by floods.

“Earlier, at 2am, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim) was already in Segamat to review the situation. Assistance is not only required during the floods, but also for people to continue with their lives after the disaster.

“Houses need to be cleaned, damaged equipment needs to be replaced, and so on,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a post uploaded on his official Facebook page here today.

This evening, Sultan Ibrahim visited the SK Kampung Tenang flood relief centre in Labis, Segamat, which houses 272 flood victims from 93 families.

While there, he ordered additional mattresses and pillows for the comfort of the victims.

Accompanying him on the visit were the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim; and Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim.

“My foundation will try its best to help the flood victims in Johor, but I only have two hands. I can’t do it alone. I hope more parties will also come forward to help out.

“I also call on the people of Johor to perform ‘solat sunat hajat’ (special prayer) and pray for relief from the disaster, as well as for protection,” he said. — Bernama