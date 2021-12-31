Azhar Arshad appointed new Seberang Perai mayor

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — Deputy state secretary (Development) Datuk Azhar Arshad has been appointed as the new mayor of the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

Azhar, 55, takes over from Datuk Rozali Mohamud whose contract ends today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the State Executive Council Meeting on Dec 21 had approved Azhar’s appointment for a two-year period with an option to extend for another year, effective Jan 1, 2022.

“The appointment process is being managed by the Public Service Department and the Public Services Commission,” he said in a statement.

Chow also thanked Rozali for his excellent service as MBSP mayor and other posts he held since he joined the local authority service in 1990.

Meanwhile, Azhar had served in the Information Ministry and several District and Land Offices in Pahang before joining the Penang State Secretary Office in November 2018.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, a postgraduate diploma in education and a diploma in public administration. — Bernama