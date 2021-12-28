In Melaka, victims can’t wait to go back but wary of stagnant floodwaters around housing area

Stagnant floodwater has still not receded in homes in Sungai Rambai in Jasin, Melaka, December 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

JASIN, Dec 28 — After nine days at the SK Parit Penghulu relief centre here, flood victims can’t wait to go home, but are restless thinking about their housing area which is still inundated in stagnant floodwaters despite the improving weather conditions.

Norliah Abdullah, 52, from Kampung Lanchang said there were no instructions to return home so far, as the place where she lived with her husband and three other children was still flooded up to calf-level since December 18.

“Previously, floodwaters never entered our house, it only used to be at a low level, and there was no need to move to a relief centre, but this time the heavy rain caused the nearby catchment pool to overflow, which caused the floods. Although the inside of our house is dry, there is still stagnant water in the surrounding area.

“I can’t wait to go home, there is nothing much for us to do here, only eat and sleep all day. The school holidays are also almost over, I’m worried it will disrupt the children’s studies,” she said when met by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Norliah said she was thankful for the good treatment they received during their stay at the relief centre, adding that there was sufficient food and security provided at the premises.

“I hope and pray that the situation at home improves, and that efforts are made so that the water in the area around our house recedes and dries up so that we can return home,” she said.

Meanwhile, another flood victim, Noryanti Maidin, 35, from Kampung Tersusun here, who had also been “trapped” for more than a week at the relief centre, after water from Sungai Kundang near her mother’s home had overflowed into their living area.

“Every time it rains, we are ready for any eventuality. All valuables including electrical appliances and clothes are still placed in high places, as it (flooding) happens almost every year, but we have accepted this fact as the house is in a low-lying area and is next to the river.

“We accept this situation as a test, and are very grateful as we are being treated very kindly here, and feel comfortable, while also receiving various other assistance,” she said. — Bernama