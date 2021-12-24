As of this morning, number of flood victims drops in Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang and Melaka, up in Negri Sembilan

Flood victims from Kampung Belukar and Kampung Razali take refuge at a temporary relief centre in Kampung Belukar in Pahang, December 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― The number of flood evacuees has dropped in Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang and Melaka, that in Perak was unchanged as of this morning, but a slight increase was recorded in Negri Sembilan.

In Kelantan the number of evacuees had decreased to 1,389 people from 472 families this morning compared to 1,666 people from 572 families yesterday, all at eight relief centres in the Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, the official portal for the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that no main river in Kelantan has surpassed the danger level and that only two rivers namely Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas are at warning level.

In Selangor, the State Disaster Management Unit (UPBN) informed that the number of evacuees had decreased to 17,915 people from 4,407 families involving 101 relief centres, compared to 18,126 people in 103 relief centres last night.

Selangor Police meanwhile informed the closure of 10 roads as of 4 am today, involving Lorong Ikan Haruan, Kg Bukit Lanchong, Putra Heights (under Subang Jaya IPD); Jalan Olak Lempit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) (Kuala Langat); Jambatan FT 31 Dengkil ― Banting (Sepang) and Jalan BRP 7/2 Bukit Rahman Putra (Sungai Buloh).

Also closed are Jalan Sg Panjang ― Tanjung Malim (Sabak Bernam); Jalan Kuala Selangor - Meru and Jalan Kuala Selangor ― Bestari Jaya (Kuala Selangor) while the bridge leading to Lapang Sasar, Subang was closed due to damage and Jalan PJU 7, in front at Mutiara Damansara near the MRT station (Petaling Jaya) was closed due to potholes (IPD Petaling Jaya).

DID informed that the water level at Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat which was at danger level yesterday has dropped to warning level at 4.15 metres.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Pahang dropped slightly to 34,390 people at 245 relief centres compared to 34,487 at 246 relief centres yesterday, according to the Social Welfare Department's Info Bencana application.

The concession holder of East Coast Highway Phase 1 (LPT1) through a Twitter post informed that the route from Chenor to Temerloh is now opened but the route between Temerloh and Karak in both directions is still impassable.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees dropped to 110 people from 27 families as of 8am and all of them are at two centres in Alor Gajah and Jasin.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said of the total, 42 victims from 13 families are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lubok China in Alor Gajah.

“In the Jasin district, the number of victims remains at 68 people from 14 families and they are being housed at the SK Parit Penghulu Benteng,” he said in a statement.

In Perak, the number of evacuees remains unchanged as of 8am with 153 people from 44 families at two centres in the Hilir Perak district.

A spokesman of the Perak APM and Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said a total of 105 victims are at Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan while another 48 victims are at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib.

He said the weather this morning was reported to be favourable and sunny but the floodwaters have not fully receded causing the victims to remain at the relief centres since last Sunday.

In Negri Sembilan, state APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of victims had risen slightly to 787 individuals involving 192 families compared to 773 individuals from 189 families last night.

Meanwhile, several flood-hit districts are now moving into a post-flood phase involving clean-up efforts with the help enforcement agencies and non-governmental organisations.

According to the JKM Bencana application, a total of 56,904 victims have been recorded nationwide with 363 relief centres operating as of 9am.

Meanwhile, according to DID, five major rivers nationwide are at danger level as of 7am today, namely Sungai Pahang at the Water Front; Lubuk Paku; Kuala Sungai Chini and Sungai Bera as well as Sungai Kundang in Pahang. ― Bernama