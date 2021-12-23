In Christmas message, Sarawak CM says GPS govt aims to fulfil manifesto pledges within five years

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government will strive to implement, within five years, its manifesto promises for the 12th state election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 23 — Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, in his Christmas Day’s message tonight, has given his assurance that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government will strive to implement, within five years, its manifesto promises for the 12th state election.

He said he is confident that with the public’s firm support, he and his Cabinet colleagues will be able to deliver on their pledges.

“As the head of the GPS state government, I shoulder a heavy responsibility to fulfil the pledges, like what was contained in the 34-point manifesto,” Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said.

He said the manifesto covered many matters, such as state autonomy and rights, infrastructure development, the economy, as well as the welfare, safety and socio-culture of the people.

He said a feather in the GPS state government’s cap was Parliament’s recent approval of an amendment to the Federal Constitution relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Abang Johari said other successes include the state’s right to impose sales tax on petroleum products and the recognition of the state’s power under the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958.

“I wish to assure you that negotiations with the federal government will continue over the return of our rights that have been eroded and the implementation of matters, which have not been carried out as contained in MA63, such as a Sarawak representative on the Inland Revenue Board,” he said.

Abang Johari said he was moved by the strong mandate given to GPS in the state election and that it showed the commitment of voters to making Sarawak a developed and high-income state by 2030.

He thanked the people of Sarawak for their confidence in the GPS state government’s ability to continue administering and developing the state, as outlined in the post-Covid-19 Sarawak Development Strategic Development Plan 2030 over a five-year period.

In the just-concluded state election, GPS won 76 out of 82 state assembly seats. The remaining seats went to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (four) and DAP (two).