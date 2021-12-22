No roads closed in Sepang now, but residents worried about floods recurring

Taman Mutiara in Dengkil still inundated with floodwater, December 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, Dec 22 — There are no more roads closed to traffic in Sepang due to the floods while residents in areas still inundated, are worried over with the uncertain weather conditions.

Following the floods on December 18, several main roads in the district of Sepang had to be closed including Jalan Kota Warisan heading towards the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Jalan Labu Lanjut, Jalan Bukit Changgang, Jalan Salak and Jalan Kampung Ginching.

Sepang district police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof when contacted today, confirmed that there were no more roads closed in the district and Jalan Simpang Kewa and Simpang Semarang were also reopened to all vehicles since yesterday.

Several roads such as in Jenderam and Kota Warisan and those heading to Banting and Dengkil, previously closed to traffic due to the floods, are now passable although covered with mud.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the Sepang district police headquarters were increasing monitoring over the many cars stuck in the mud due to the floods, to prevent these from being stolen.

Kampung Sri Tanjung, Dengkil was also still flooded despite two sunny days, yet the residents were still worried about the weather.

Azlimi Ayub , 40, said the area was at risk of being flooded again due to its location of being near Sungai Langat.

“We are worried about the overcast today. Looks like it’s going to rain as the knee-high flood water level has not subsided since two days ago, although the weather is fine now. There’s the risk of overflowing if there’s heavy rain,” he added.

Residents were seen trying to get home by wading through the flood waters to view the extent of damage to their homes.

Most of the houses were covered with mud while electrical appliances, furniture and rubbish were seen floating in the flood waters. — Bernama