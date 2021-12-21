Zuraida’s former aide joins new Parti Bangsa Malaysia with 53,000 supporters, mum on minister’s involvement

PKN chairman Nor Hizwan Ahmad announces his switch to new party Parti Bangsa Malaysia during a press conference in Klang December 21, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KLANG, Dec 21 — Some 53,000 members from Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) have today officially announced their membership into Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) today led by Nor Hizwan Ahmad, a former aide to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Nor Hizwan, who is also PKN chairman, said today’s announcement during the party’s official launch is in line with the NGO’s agenda dubbed “The Great Reset 2030” — to correct what it deems as “30 years of stagnation and political immaturity”.

“So today we are offering ourselves to become members of PBM with our reset agenda in tow for the party’s current leadership to embrace the ‘Great Reset’ we are bringing,” he told a press conference at the Wyndham Acmar Hotel here.

When asked if Zuraida, who has been rumoured to join as PBM’s chairman, Nor Hizwan declined to answer and replied that it was unfair of him to speak on the former’s behalf.

Zuraida was previously speculated to join the party. She was not present at the launch today.

Currently, the party’s leadership is comprised of former Sarawak PKR chief and Julau MP Larry Sng as its deputy president. Mohamad Sukri Yusri was previously named as president.

Nor Hizwan also said he was informed by Sng earlier today that there is a possibility of the party being required to reconvene a new extraordinary general meeting as ordered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

PBM, formerly from the Sarawak Workers Party, has since been approved by RoS for a rebranding and held its EGM on November 14.

“I was made to understand that the party’s leadership is considering several names for the presidency post.

“I do not have the exact information because it is my first day [in the party],” he added.

When asked to clarify his membership in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Nor Hizwan said he resigned from the party “several weeks ago” without elaborating further.

“Basically this is not about Azmin or Muhyiddin but I am here to talk about the ‘Great Reset’ of Malaysia.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is currently Bersatu president while former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is now a Bersatu supreme council member.

“I am here to talk about the new political party, a new political platform that God willing will realise our new agenda,” Nor Hizwan said.

Last year in June, English daily The Star reported that the PKR defectors were forming a new party called Parti Keadilan Negara as their previous applications to join Bersatu after leaving PKR were still pending.

Two months later, Azmin led Zuraida and the other defectors to officially join Bersatu in a lavish “Kongres Negara” held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Over 3,000 delegation from the four NGOs — Penggerak Komuniti Negara together with Pemuda Negara, Nations of Women, and Penggerak Wanita Muda Negara ― all civil societies with links to Azmin and his faction held the Bersatu flag after Azmin announced their loyalty to Bersatu.