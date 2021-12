Search and rescue personnel evacuate flood victims in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, Dec 20 — Bodies of three men believed to have drowned in floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda were found early today.

Members of the public and rescue team found two of the bodies at 1am, and the other at 5am.

Shah Alam Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib confirmed the discovery, saying that the three bodies were taken to Shah Alam Hospital. — Bernama