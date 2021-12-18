Sarawak polls: Voter turnout at just 39pc as of noon

A voter at SK Garland in Kuching dips her finger into a bottle of indelible ink. — Picture by Chimon Upon/Borneo Post

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― The voter turnout rate as of noon today stood at 39 per cent, said the Election Commission (EC).

In its hourly updates the EC said the initial turnout rate at 9am was 11 per cent, followed by 22 per cent at 10am, and 32 per cent at 11am.

In this election, a total of 1,213,769 registered voters are eligible to vote.

From that figure, 20,360 people were early voters and 17,885 voted by post.

Voters who are unable to vote during the recommended voting time in the MySPR Semak app can still go any time from now to 5pm or as stated by their respective polling stations. ― Borneo Post