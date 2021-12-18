EC: Sarawak voters showing Covid-19 symptoms to be isolated, placed in special tent to cast votes

Sarawak EC director Jasni Jubli says voters exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated and placed at a special tent for them to cast their votes. ― Borneo Post

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Voters exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms such as coughing, sore throat or breathing difficulty, with body temperature reading of over 37.5 degrees Celsius, would be isolated and placed at a special tent for them to cast their votes.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the Election Commission (EC), these voters would also be required to wear double face masks and disposable latex gloves when casting their votes at the special tent.

This would also apply to voters classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and Persons Under Surveillance (PUS).

“PUI and PUS voters who wish to cast their votes will need to seek permission from the District Health Officer overseeing the Surveillance and Observation Order before going out to vote, and will be subject to the infection risk assessment done by the officer. They will need to comply with the strict guidelines by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“PUI and PUS voters are to be isolated and placed at a designated special tent.

“They are also required to use their own transport to go to the polling centre and are not allowed to use public transport,” said EC.

EC Sarawak director Jasni Jubli, when speaking at the Bicara Sarawak talkshow on December 14, said that the special tents would be handled by MoH personnel.

“Voters would have to undergo body temperature checks and if they exhibit symptoms, they would be placed at a special tent that would be managed by MoH personnel.

“For those not showing symptoms, they can just go to the polling centre where they would have to undergo four phases to sanitise their hands.

“Firstly, upon entry; secondly, when entering the line; thirdly, when their fingers are covered with indelible ink; and lastly, before exiting the polling centre.

“They must also observe social distancing,” he said.

According to the SOPs, Covid-19-positive voters are not allowed to exit their treatment location (hospital, quarantine centre, treatment centre, or house) to go out to vote in line with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

For voters in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) localities, they are required to undergo RTK Antigen test within 24 hours before the voting date.

It added that only those who tested negative and had obtained permission from the police would be allowed to go out and vote.

“Voters must submit the related documents such as voter information from the MySPR Semak app, or from the EC portal to the police,” said the SOP.

The SOP said the recommended time for each voter to vote would be stated when a voter reviewed voting information via the mySPR Semak app or the EC Voter Register Review portal, as means to control the number of voters coming to a polling centre, opening from 7.30am to 5pm.

The recommended timeframe is as follows: 7.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 11.30am; 11.30am to 1.30pm; 11.30am to 1.30pm; 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and 3.30pm to 5pm.

Voters are required to scan the MySejahtera QR code or write their particulars in the provided logbook (name, phone number, temperature reading, time).

The use of hand sanitisers, face masks and observing physical distancing are necessary when the voters are at the polling centre.

Voters who have cast their votes are to leave the polling centre immediately.