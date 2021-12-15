Kedah declares Jan 18 next year as occasional holiday for Thaipusam

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks at a press conference at the Kedah MB’s Office at Wisma Darul Aman, October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

YAN, Dec 15 — The Kedah government has declared January 18 next year as an occasional holiday in conjunction with Thaipusam.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the matter was approved at the state exco meeting today.

“The occasional holiday is not given automatically each year. It has to be discussed and approved in an exco meeting,” he told reporters after the Sabo Dam construction project handover ceremony to the contractor at Titi Hayun here.

He said it is hoped the approval will bring joy to the community who celebrate this festival. — Bernama