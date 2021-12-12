Senior minister: Width, depth of rivers one of reasons it takes longer to build bridges in Sarawak

Fadillah at the Budget 2021 interview at the Ministry of Works in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 18. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 12 — Factors concerning the width and depth of rivers in Sarawak are one of the reasons why it takes longer to build bridges in the state, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

According to him, it usually takes about three to five years to build a bridge depending on these two factors, besides other difficulties.

“We know that bridges in Sarawak are not built across small rivers but big rivers, so the three- to five-year period is normal for the construction of such infrastructures,” he told reporters after presenting prizes for the Kenyalang Sepak Takraw League at the Sarawak Sports Corporation Hall in Petra Jaya, near here, today.

Apart from that, he said, the decision taken by the Pakatan Harapan government in cancelling the bridge projects that had been planned, namely the Batang Igan, Rambungan and Batang Lupar bridges, also contributed to the delays, resulting in the projects having to be taken over and continued by the Sarawak state government.

“What’s important for me is the commitment at the state government level, under the leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), to continue with these projects because we know how important road links are to connect every part of the state,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president.

The Petra Jaya Member of Parliament said land routes connecting the cities to the rural areas as well as the opening up of new areas would provide facilities not only in terms of travelling but also contribute to the socio-economic development of the locals. — Bernama