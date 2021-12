People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded 3,490 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative number of infections since the pandemic hit here to 2,691,639.

Today’s number is the lowest since May 4, and is the first time daily cases have gone below 4,000 cases since May 16.

Earlier today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also revealed that the infectivity rate or R-naught value is 0.97 — where it has been since December 8.

