In FB videos, Parti Bumi Kenyalang president claims arrested by MACC (VIDEO)

Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 12 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan is believed to have been hauled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) for questioning this morning.

The PBK candidate for Batu Lintang shared two videos on Facebook at about 8am, where he claimed to have been stopped while he was driving alone in his car.

He was seen being accosted by individuals who are believed to be enforcement officers and one of them had served him a notice and told him to go to the MACC office for investigation.

In a subsequent video, Voon said: “I am under arrest by MACC. I am alone. They took my car key.”

He said he was in the Kenyalang Park area when he was stopped.

When contacted, PBK election director Raymond Thong confirmed that Voon is at the MACC headquarters for questioning since 8.40am.

“Our president was driving at Kenyalang Park from his house when he was stopped near St Faith’s Church,” said Thong.

He claimed that the actions taken by MACC were unjustified as the letter to appear at MACC for questioning should have been delivered to Voon personally.

“They (MACC) should deliver the letter instead of tailing him and stopping him at the side of the road. This is a clear act of intimidation,” said Thong.

He also claimed that no reason was given as to why Voon was called in for questioning.

“Doing this six days from polling day might be a way to demoralise and reduce our campaign strength in the coming days,” he said.

Thong added that justice must be done as something unfair is going on to derail the party’s campaigning activities.

The Borneo Post had tried to contact Voon but he could not be reached.

The newspaper is now contacting the MACC. — Borneo Post

MORE TO COME