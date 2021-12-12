Education Ministry studying proposal to create full-time hostel warden post, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon speaking in Parliament, December 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 12 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will study the proposal to create the post of a full-time warden in residential schools to tackle various problems including bullying.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said, however, it should be refined based on the full report on bullying cases including a recent case involving Form One students at Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Kuala Kangsar near here.

“Thank you for the views regarding this case and we need to wait for the report from relevant parties before taking any actions. The ministry will study the views further,” he told reporters after witnessing the oath-taking ceremony of the Perak Chinese School Boards Association new leaders here today.

The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminuddin Awang was reported as saying that the union had raised the issue and presented the proposal many times before.

Aminuddin was reported to have said that hostel wardens are appointed among teachers who also teach daily in schools and have to carry out the responsibility to look after and supervise hostel students all the time.

Asked about whether MOE would hold a meeting with NUTP and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) regarding the proposal, Dr Mah said further actions would have to be based on the detailed report of bullying cases that were reported.

So far, police have detained 10 students aged 13 including a 15-year-old student after a group of youths, believed to be hostel students allegedly punched and kicked a peer.

The incident, believed to occur between 1am and 2am on December 9 went viral on social media via several video clips lasting between 13 and 30 seconds showing a student was kicked in the back and punched several times, receiving criticism from users.

Meanwhile, Mah said further investigations were underway on another alleged bullying incident at a residential school in Pahang last Friday, adding that the MOE was waiting for the report regarding the matter.

Media reported that four 14-year-old students were allegedly locked in a room for two hours and beaten by eight seniors who were enraged after the four of them were found watching videos on a mobile phone.

The eight Form Four and Five students allegedly locked the four victims in the room before punching, kicking and caning the juniors.

At today’s event, Dr Mah said among the issues discussed were ways to ensure the strengthening and rehabilitation of learning and teaching in schools during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama