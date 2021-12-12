Communications minister: Broadband services to be expanded in Gedong, Sarawak

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa answers a radio caller’s question at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia’s Integrated Complex in Kota Kinabalu, September 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEDONG, Dec 12 — Broadband internet services will be expanded in the Gedong area, in line with its declaration as a district in Sarawak today, said Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the federal government was ready to give full support to the Sarawak government’s efforts in developing Gedong district as a satellite city for the Kota Samarahan area.

He added that the ministry will also support the Sarawak government’s development agenda by providing quality broadband services.

“The improvements made in Gedong as a district, and plans as announced by the Chief Minister (Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg), means that there will be improvements to broadband services as well.

“The federal government welcomes the move, and my ministry will ensure that the agenda mooted by the Chief Minister will be realised in the near future,” he said after officiating the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) here today.

Annuar also launched the Unifi high-speed broadband internet service in Gedong.

In the upcoming state election, Abang Johari, who is also the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is contesting the Gedong seat after serving the Satok seat for nine terms.

He will be opposed by Mohamad Sofian Fariz Sharbini (Parti Sarawak Bersatu), Kamal Bujang (Amanah) and Tomson Marcus Ango (Parti Bumi Kenyalang). — Bernama