Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia tour to be held at state level, says chief secretary to govt

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the 100-Day Aspirasi #KeluargaMalaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme would hold engagement sessions with the people, with the same service segment for Malaysian families throughout the country. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The 100-Day Aspirasi #KeluargaMalaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme will be continued through the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia Tour at the state-level, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said the programme would hold engagement sessions with the people, with the same service segment for Malaysian families throughout the country.

“This is to enable all levels of the society to understand and appreciate the aspirations of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) in restoring the economy and lives of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said this during his speech in conjunction with the 100-Day Aspirasi #KeluargaMalaysia programme here, today.

He said the four-day programme held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) saw an overwhelming response with over 103,000 visitors, compared to the set target of 20,000 visitors.

According to him, the inaugural programme which involved the participation of all ministries and agencies had drawn in the crowd as various services were directly available at the venue.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki said the Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival offered 24,136 job opportunities from 75 employers, with 3,628 out of 4,005 registered participants asked to attend interviews and over 2,290 made it to the final screening stage so far.

He said the Keluarga Malaysia ‘Jom Masuk IPT’ programme provided an opportunity to more than 5,000 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) graduates to obtain information, get direct offers to enter various study programmes, in addition to receiving assistance such as laptops and Internet data plans.

The 100-Day Aspirasi #KeluargaMalaysia programme held at KLCC since December 9, ends at 10pm tonight.

It features various booths showcasing the achievements of ministries and agencies, aid programmes, exhibitions, cultural performances, as well as sales and exhibitions by entrepreneurs. — Bernama