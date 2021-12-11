Melaka police: Two silat exponents nabbed for possession of offensive weapons on Pulau Besar

Police arrested two members of a silat group for possession of eight sharp weapons while they were recording a video on the martial art in Pulau Besar. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Dec 11 — Two members of a silat group have been arrested for possession of eight sharp weapons while they were recording a video on the martial art in Pulau Besar here.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the two, a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were nabbed at about 11am on Thursday by a police team conducting standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance checks together with officials of the District Health Office and Home Ministry.

“The two individuals and three friends believed to be from the same silat group were on the island to do location shooting on the group’s activities. But police found various types of offensive weapons in the possession of the two individuals,” he said in a statement today.

The weapons seized comprise a sword, two parang and five keris of various sizes.

The case is being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which provides for a jail term of between five and 10 years on conviction.

Christopher said their three friends were released after they had their statements recorded by police. — Bernama