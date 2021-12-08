GPS launches 34-point manifesto to benefit Sarawakians

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the GPS leaders are determined and committed to implement the 34-point manifesto for the 12st state election for the sake of people of Sarawak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 8 — The pledge to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund has been included in the 34-point manifesto of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the 12th state election which was launched last night.

Officiating at the launch, GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the setting up of the fund was to strengthen finance of the state in the future.

The other points stated in the manifesto is to assure the stability and Sarawak’s political autonomy, and to safeguard and protect its rights in accordance with the Federal Constitution, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the Sarawak State Constitution and state laws.

Guaranteeing equal rights of all Sarawakians, and recognising and guaranteeing the people’s rights to Native Customary Rights (NCR) land and Native Territorial Domain (NTD) are also stated in the 34-point manifesto.

Other points in the manifesto is to propel Sarawak towards high income and developed state by 2030, to reduce the income disparity through creation of more job opportunities, eradicate urban and rural poverty, and to expand telecommunication coverage and digital facilities.

GPS also pledged in the manifesto to assist and accelerate the process to obtain citizenship for eligible Sarawakians, to strengthen the Native Court of Sarawak, to ensure and preserve the culture, heritage and beliefs of all races, to increase Sarawak’s income and sources of revenue, and to empower government services anchored on integrity and good governance.

“This 34-point GPS Manifesto is very comprehensive in fighting the rights of Sarawak, guaranteeing the rights of the people, looking after the welfare of the people and developing Sarawak’s future,” he said at the launch held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight.

He said the GPS leaders are determined and committed to implement the 34-point manifesto for the 12st state election for the sake of people of Sarawak.

On the election, he said it is historic as it will be the first time the GPS will contest on its own ticket as an alliance of Sarawak-based parties without the interference of parties from the Peninsula.

He said the GPS is always prepared to face the election because it has an excellent record as the government.

According to him, the GPS being a responsible government does not wait for election time to implement various initiatives and development projects for the better socio-economy of Sarawakians.

“The opposition parties can only criticise GPS, yet they do not have any achievement record of developing Sarawak. Even during the time the federal government was under Pakatan Harapan, many development projects in Sarawak were cancelled and the allocations withdrawn.

“GPS safeguards Sarawak by continuing the cancelled projects using the GPS Sarawak government’s funds,” he said.

He added that the GPS has laid the foundation for strategic development to ensure continued progress in Sarawak, and the continuity of such efforts can only be realised if the coalition is given fresh mandate to form government through this election.

“Don’t gamble our future by choosing parties that fail to fulfil the aspirations of Sarawakians and unable to realise their pledges to the point of deceiving Sarawakians. There are even parties which work together with those who have failed to govern the country before this,” said Abang Johari.

Also present at the launch were leaders of the four components of GPS namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). — Borneo Post Online