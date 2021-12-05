Rural Development Minister: 7,477 Felcra planters in Sarawak entitled to RM46.6m profit this year

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur, September 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 5 — A total of 7,477 Felcra participants in Sarawak are eligible for profit distributions worth RM46.6 million for 2021, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

So far, he said, RM31.6 million had been disbursed for interim distribution 1 and 2, while the remaining RM15 million would be distributed in interim 3 which is expected by early next year.

“This year’s profit is higher due to the increase in oil palm price in the market to RM1,060 per tonne compared to RM280 per tonne the previous year,” he told a press conference after a gathering with Felcra participants at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Sarawak Regional Campus here.

Speaking at the event, Mahdzir said Felcra would continue to strengthen its plantation activities to ensure that all its participants received maximum benefits.

“Based on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Felcra Berhad aims to open up more than 1,000 hectares of new plantations throughout Sarawak. It will create opportunities and benefits for almost 700 new participants from Sarawak,” he said.

At the ceremony, Mahdzir also presented school aid to 100 B40 students as well as food baskets to 100 Felcra families. — Bernama